Drone Delivery Canada achieves Transport Canada compliant operator status

The drone company is now Transport Canada compliant

Feb 9, 2018

5:48 PM EST

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) is now Transport Canada compliant.

According to a February 9th, 2018 media release, the company that hopes to use drones to deliver goods to rural and remote Canadian communities has been granted a Transport Canada Compliant UAV Operator Special Flight Operations Certificate.

“The company has been working around the clock to achieve compliant status and is both grateful and appreciate of being recognized as a professional and safe operator of unmanned aircraft by Transport Canada,” said Mark Wuennenberg, vice president of regulatory affairs at DDC, in the same February release.

The company plans on continuing its work with Transport Canada, “to trial beyond visual range delivery solutions in remote areas of Canada’s north.”

DDC first gained Transport Canada’s approval to test drones, in Moosonee and Moose Factory, Ontario, in November 2017.

The company’s X1000 Sparrow delivery drone was then certified by Transport Canada in December 2017.

Source: Drone Delivery Canada

