Vancouver startup creates the world’s first virtual reality arcade on wheels

Vancouver startup Mobile Reality has launched the world’s first mobile virtual reality arcade, a customized trailer that can travel to public spaces like fairs, festivals and city streets.
With eight networked virtual reality gaming stations, Mobile Reality says it can offer daily racing and flight simulations to hundreds of customers every day.
“We are excited to be rolling out the Mobile Reality Titan Trailer,” said co-owner Dave Rice in a press statement. “Our experience gives people of any skill level the thrill of premium seated VR, networked together so that groups play together, at the same time in the same game.”
To celebrate the launch, Mobile Reality is offering free sessions — which typically last around 25 minutes — from January 25th to January 27th at LaSalle College Vancouver on 2665 Renfrew Street.
On Mobile Reality’s website, customers can claim free tickets using the discount code “MOBILEVR.” Sessions will otherwise cost $20 CAD.
“The soft launch helps us finesse our practices and get the word out about our brand,” said co-owner Scott Belyea in a press statement. “We aim to be the most efficient VR service available, a sit-down-and-go type of experience for all ages, while delivering the highest possible quality product. There’s enough second-rate VR out there posing as authentic and we want people to know us as the difference.”
Outside of arcades, opportunities to demo virtual reality can be few and far in between, so Mobile Reality’s offering is certainly a novel concept.
Source: Canada Newswire
