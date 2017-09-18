Get a lifetime of 2TB cloud storage from Degoo for 95% off

Our digital world is changing, and storing files on local hard drives isn’t enough to ensure your data is secure. From malicious hacking attacks to hardware failures, there’s myriad of different scenarios and risk factors that can make your precious info go kaput instantly. Not to mention the inconvenience of needing to tote around a physical piece of hardware. That’s why cloud storage has emerged as the go-to option for backing up files, and with Degoo Premium, you can do so without breaking the bank.
With Degoo Premium, you’ll get a whopping 2TB of secure lifetime cloud storage, but the service doesn’t stop there. This cloud storage solution boasts a host of features to improve accessibility, efficiency, and security when it comes to backing up your data. Featuring 256-bit AES encryption, Degoo locks your files down with top-tier security, keeping you safe from hacking threats.
What’s more, Degoo allows you to share files via email or link, and it includes high-speed transfers to streamline your backup process. Plus, with Degoo, you can replicate your backup as you perform it for extra peace of mind.
Lifetime plans for Degoo Premium were on sale for $80 CAD [$65 USD], but you can sign up now for a new price drop, paying only $72 CAD [$60 USD] for a lifetime of secure cloud storage.
Source: Degoo
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
