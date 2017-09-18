News
Huawei takes a jab at Apple, promises to reveal ‘the real AI phone’ in October

Last week, Apple announced its tenth anniversary smartphone, the iPhone X. One of the phone’s most prominent features is its Face ID system, which uses a neural engine to allow users to unlock their phones with their faces.

During the tech giant’s keynote, the Face ID demonstration actually initially failed to recognize senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi — a point that smartphone rival Huawei seems to be capitalizing on.

On its Facebook page, the Chinese company shared a video showing facial recognition on a smartphone failing to recognize a clown’s face. Huawei also added a caption that reads “let’s face it, facial recognition isn’t for everyone.”

To further add to the Apple mockery, Huawei says consumers can look forward to “unlocking the future” with the reveal of “TheRealAIPhone” on October 10th. 

The phone in question is expected to be the Mate 10, as well as its larger counterpart, the Mate 10 Plus.

Via: The Verge 

Comments

  • thereasoner

    Well, they did recently knock Apple out of 2nd place and now sit behind Samsung so it’s no wonder they’re being a little cocky.