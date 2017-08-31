News
Capcom is re-releasing Street Fighter II for the SNES

Aug 31, 2017

10:10 AM EDT

Street Fighter SNES

With nostalgia for the Super Nintendo at a fever pitch, Capcom announced this week that it plans to re-release Street Fighter II on the almost 20-year-old console.

In partnership with Iam8bit, a game collectibles marketplace, the publisher has manufactured 5,500 30th anniversary Street Fighter II SNES cartridges. Priced at $100 USD, the limited edition is available to pre-order today, with orders set to ship in November. Included is a working Street Fighter II SNES cartridge in “Opaque Ryu Red,” a premium instruction manual and fold out box with some pretty rad art.

Street Fighter 2 SNES packaging

1,000 randomly distributed copies will include an even more exclusive “Blanka Glow-In-The-Dark Green” cartridge.

According to Iam8bit, Street Fighter II is the first release in what the company is calling its “Legacy Cartridge Collection,” so if Street Fighter II isn’t your jam, expect other SNES gems to get a limited edition re-release.

Source: Iam8bit

