If you’ve got a Google Pixel, a Nexus 5X or a Nexus 6P, a Nexus Player, or a Pixel C — and you don’t want to wait for an official over-the-air (OTA) update notification — there’s some good news.
Android 8.0 Oreo’s system images are now live.
That means that if you have one of the aforementioned devices, you’ll be able to install Android Oreo on your device now.
The process is a little time-consuming, and requires that you unlock your phone’s bootloader, but if you want the latest version of Android, this is your chance.
Additionally, anyone who downloaded and installed the Android 8.0 developer’s preview on their compatible devices should soon receive an update to install the release version of Android Oreo.
As for anyone without a phone running the developer’s preview, anyone with a carrier-locked device, or with anyone who doesn’t have a compatible “Google” device, you’re going to have to wait for your carrier to notify you when the Oreo update is available.
Source: Android Developer’s site Via: Android Central
