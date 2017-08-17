News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 brochure leaks ahead of reveal

Aug 17, 2017

2:56 PM EDT

With Samsung unveiling its Galaxy Note 8 in less than a week away, it’s only natural that the device’s marketing material is now showing up on the internet.

A source has provided Ausdroid, an Australian tech publication, a sales brochure for the upcoming phablet.

The material confirms the Note 8 will come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ resolution Infinity Display, S Pen, Iris Scanner and IP68 water and dust resistance rating.Samsung Note 8 brochureAdditionally the front camera will include 2x optical zoom, optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture.

According to the leak, The S Pen will have a feature that allows users to write a message and share it as a GIF. Furthermore, users will still be able to use the S Pen to take notes while the screen is off.

The Note 8 will also have ‘Smart Switch’ software to help transfer photos, contacts and music from a user’s previous device.

Samsung will unveil the Note 8 at its Unpacked event in New York City on August 23rd.

Source: Ausdroid

