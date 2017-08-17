Instagram launches new 60s inspired customizable face filters

Instagram is rolling out a collection of 1960s inspired customizable face filters that are now available to Canadian users.
The filter allows users to tap on different accessories to chose from a variety of hats, glasses and outfits.
Users can access the filter via Instagram’s mobile app by opening the camera and tapping the face icon in the bottom right corner.
Afterwards, select the filter and tap the different accessories to mix and match, or tap on the background to access a kaleidoscopic random assortment of accessories.
Customizable face filters and are available on Instagram version 10.21 and higher for iOS or Android.
Instagram also recently introduced new comment threads to make it easier to keep the conversation going.
Source: Instagram
