ZTE announces affordable ZTE Quartz Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

ZTE just announced its first North American-bound Android Wear smartwatch, the ZTE Quartz.
Set to start shipping in the U.S. on April 14th, the wearable features an appealing $200 USD price tag and a nice set of features for that price.
It includes a 1.4inch AMOLED display, interchangeable 22m bands, an IP67 certified dust- and water-resistant body as well as Android Wear 2.0.
It also includes LTE connectivity and a 500mAh battery cell. Of course, no device is without tradeoffs. To make the watch under $200, ZTE sacrificed NFC connectivity and heart rate tracking. There’s also no rotating dial to make navigation easier.
We’ve reached out to ZTE to find out if the company plans to bring the Quartz to Canada. We’ll update this article when and if we hear back from the company. Stay tuned.
Update 10/04/17: A representative of ZTE told MobileSyrup that “there’s no word on Quartz coming to Canada at this time,” adding: “It’s possible we might see it sometime in 2017, but there’s nothing even remotely confirmed yet.”
Via: Engadget
