ZTE announces affordable ZTE Quartz Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

Apr 10, 2017

9:58 AM EDT

10 comments

ZTE Quartz Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

ZTE just announced its first North American-bound Android Wear smartwatch, the ZTE Quartz.

Set to start shipping in the U.S. on April 14th, the wearable features an appealing $200 USD price tag and a nice set of features for that price.

It includes a 1.4inch AMOLED display, interchangeable 22m bands, an IP67 certified dust- and water-resistant body as well as Android Wear 2.0.

It also includes LTE connectivity and a 500mAh battery cell. Of course, no device is without tradeoffs. To make the watch under $200, ZTE sacrificed NFC connectivity and heart rate tracking. There’s also no rotating dial to make navigation easier.

We’ve reached out to ZTE to find out if the company plans to bring the Quartz to Canada. We’ll update this article when and if we hear back from the company. Stay tuned.

Update 10/04/17: A representative of ZTE told MobileSyrup that “there’s no word on Quartz coming to Canada at this time,” adding: “It’s possible we might see it sometime in 2017, but there’s nothing even remotely confirmed yet.”

Via: Engadget

Comments

  • Claude Gohier

    1.4mm display?
    22m bands?

    • jellmoo

      What? You’ve never tried to tell time off of a grain of rice?

    • Zach Gilbert

      A watch for ants some may say. But, it’s a 1.4 inch display.

  • DoingItAllWrong

    So, what are the dimensions of the watch? Screen size doesn’t tell how well the watch might fit.

  • RidgeBoyGenius

    200USD isn’t that affordable at all. The original Moto 360 was about 299CAD, which is roughly 225USD.

  • Gurjot Mand

    The watch doesn’t have LTE, it is limited to 3G connections

  • JD

    With the way Android Wear has been progressing I don’t know why so many more manufactures are even investing on this dying platform.
    – Owner of the OG 360, 2nd Gen 360 and Huawei watch.

    • apsley

      I couldn’t agree more.
      – Writer of two Android Wear 1.0 apps

  • Roger

    I’m basically out of the Android Wear camp after using a couple of early models. I will not buy another one until it can last a week without a charge.

