BlackBerry shuts down Built for BlackBerry app highlight program

Jan 21, 2016

10:48 AM EDT

33 comments

Built For BlackBerry

In a letter sent to developers, BlackBerry has announced the end of its Built for BlackBerry software program.

Launched in 2012 — back when the Waterloo-based was still known as Research in Motion — the program was an initiative BlackBerry undertook to try and foster a healthy app ecosystem for its Black Berry 10 operating system.

Apps submitted and accepted into the program were collected into their own section of BlackBerry World, and could even show off the company’s logo next to their star rating. Like BlackBerry’s still existing Built for BlackBerry accessories program, the idea behind the designation was to signal to the consumer that the app they were about to download was worth their time and money.

Moving forward, BlackBerry will not accept any new submissions to the program. Moreover, apps that currently carry the designation will only be allowed to continue to do so until February 29, 2016.

While the program managed to highlight a number of compelling app throughout its lifetime, the fact it’s shutting down is not surprising. Over the past few years, BlackBerry has encouraged developers to submit their enterprise level apps to BlackBerry World, while more consumer facing apps have been encouraged to go through the Amazon App Store. For better or worse, with BlackBerry’s future ambitions for the consumer mobile market seemingly tied to Android, BlackBerry World is taking a step back.

The full letter can be seen below.

Dear Developer,

With our focus on enterprise customers, we are evolving our app strategy to focus on secure enterprise apps leveraging BlackBerry Enterprise Server and Good Powered by BlackBerry. As a result, we’re ending the Built for BlackBerry program. Here’s what this means to you:

  • Starting today, January 19, 2016, new Built for BlackBerry submissions will no longer be accepted
  • Pending Built for BlackBerry submissions will not receive any further review
  • Existing applications will keep their Built for BlackBerry designations until February 29, 2016
  • You can still reach out to BFBTestingTeam to nominate your applications for featuring on BlackBerry World.

Your apps aren’t going anywhere

Please note that the existing applications you’ve created will not disappear. All that will happen is that the Built for BlackBerry designation will go away. We are continually assessing new opportunities for you to market and feature your previously successful Built for BlackBerry applications. In the meantime, you can continue to submit regular applications the same way you always have. You can also extend your reach by placing your applications on the Amazon App Store.

At this time, we’d like to thank you for participating in the Built for BlackBerry program. Your commitment has helped boost the quality and range of applications available to BlackBerry users. We encourage you to register for the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Newsletter to get the latest news on building secure enterprise apps.

Thank you,

The BlackBerry Developer Program Team

Via: CrackBerry

Comments

  • St. Misery

    It’s only a matter of time before they announce the end of BB10. Sad really, as I enjoy it much better than iOS or Android. My 2+ year-old Z30 runs like new, battery still lasts 24+ hours and it’s due for future OS updates. By far the most versatile device I’ve ever owned, pity the app ecosystem just wasn’t there.

    • Ski Baron

      I really don’t understand why every insists BB10 is going. BB10 is software and uses generally the same code and tools to build it as Android does. Most companies can manage multiple product lines, why can’t Blackberry? One product is the super secure BB10 operating system for clients that need it and The most secure Android OS for others. Not to mention the BB10 can be used in all sorts of other applications beside JUST phones, but used in all sorts of different devices. Additionally you all go on about the App eco system. The fact is BB10 can access 85% of the Android apps out there and many of the others can be configured to work. If your life revolves around snap chat and the newest games well BB10 maybe falls short, but then Blackberry just isn’t for you anyway. The idea of using the same phone for business and work is a failed idea and you will see companies moving back to specific corporate devices. I know Apple and Google like to promote BYOD but in reality do you really want your work controlling your personal device? I certainly don’t.

    • Frederick The Great

      You pump this company at every opportunity and just can’t accept reality it would appear. BB10 is done for and this story further proves that.
      You should just change your name to Ski”ShopBlackberry”Baron and be done with it.

    • J.S.Bach

      Hey stupid…

    • Why must you comment this so often? You think you’re getting on Frederick’s nerves, but do you realize you’re also annoying every other reader, including those who agree with you?

    • Karly Johnston

      I thought they just did. They just killed BB World and Snap won’t get any new ART. It is as dead as an OS can get when nothing will get updated.

    • Jo

      Very true. It’s frustrating when your device isn’t even running properly, adding to all the things you guys mentioned. Hardware keyboard devices are doing even worse, and the browser, that used to be better than the competition, is a crappy buggy joke now.

    • I dont see bb10 ending for at least 5 years. Maybe 10 depending on how much money the andriod phones pump into berry. If its enough they will keep bb10 forever. Its not hard.

    • charlie2010

      true, look how long bb7 is going on for.

    • Andrew English

      My Samsung Note 4 running OS 5.1.1 gets 24+ hours of battery life. So I don’t know what your point is regarding the battery.

  • Trevor

    I feel part of the reason for this is because the Built for Blackberry program is now a little ambiguous. These apps weren’t built for Blackberry Priv.

  • Frederick The Great

    Another nail in the coffin here

    • onstrike112

      For BlackBerry 10, but not BlackBerry themselves.

    • Frederick The Great

      Meh. For both I think. It’s a company that just can’t take a hint and die.

    • J.S.Bach

      Hey scrotum breath

    • onstrike112

      Like Apple? LOL

    • J.S.Bach

      Hey stupid.

  • Jo

    BlackBerry 10 users know how much the app environment is broken beyond repair right now, and even the OS is barely functioning right too… I have been with BlackBerry since the BlackBerry os 6, but I guess it was a mistake this time around… this is pretty much the end of BlackBerry 10. Not that we didn’t see it coming!

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      I wouldn’t say the OS is “barely functioning” – that’s complete nonsense. My Z30 is running better than ever in fact.

      That said – Android seems to be where Blackberry is moving full speed.

  • Conception

    I still love my Z10 and BB10 OS. I will only go Android if BB can emulate the gestures from BB10 and the Priv experience is a complete hack job/half-assed attempt at things as it is so I doubt that will ever happen. I will never go Apple or Windows though no matter what, I’d rather piss shards of glass. I’ll go back to flip phones if I must.

    • Frederick The Great

      Spoken like a true Rimtard. Flip phones? Pffft

    • J.S.Bach

      Still smokin Tim Cook’s bone I see… stupid.

    • Frederick The Great

      Yeah. Smoking poles. Something you know so much about

    • J.S.Bach

      Oh snap… boob

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Bad sign for BB10.

    Looks like the Priv and Android are going to be my next handset. No point staying with a BB10 phone if they aren’t supporting much it anymore.

  • Therese Synnett

    I wonder if this is to control the quality of the apps. I really like the BlackBerry 10 operating system. I hope they keep improving it and maintain. As long a they provide their apps and continue providing home grown quality apps I’m OK with that. I have a BlackBerry z30 and just love it.

  • Brad Fortin

    Hey BlackBerry, how did that whole “we’ll pay developers $10,000 to make apps for BB10” thing go?

  • Did I read this wrong? Because the comment below would have you believe that they announced the end of their app store.

    Not sure why anyone would think a useless watermark at the bottom of an apps description would determine the future of the companies OS.

  • nonenone22

    Good riddance.

  • dc2000

    Glad to see BlackBerry making changes, majority of BB10 users are absolutely delusional. “Best OS, ever”, yeah right. It’s an OS to get stuff done, I agree. This is why I have my Classic bare bones, emails and web browsing. No social media. I use my Priv for everything from social media to music streaming, etc. BB10 is good, but not great. No customization options, it looks like iOS, it’s stable but most people now need a lot more from an OS.

  • Jo

    What is going on with all the deleted comments?

