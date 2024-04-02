Galaxy S24 series’ Super HDR isn’t coming to older devices

Samsung introduced Super HDR with its Galaxy S24 series, which improves vividness and brightness on high-end displays.

However, we’ve learned that this functionality isn’t coming to the company’s older handsets.

According to SamMobile, even if a phone has a high-end camera and OLED display with HDR, it won’t get the feature. The Super HDR format features deeper colours and offers a wider dynamic range of whites and darks.

Other AI features will be added to older Samsung handsets, including Chat Assist, Live Translate, Circle to Search, and more.

Source: SamMobile