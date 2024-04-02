fbpx
Galaxy S24 series’ Super HDR isn’t coming to older devices

Other S24 series features like 'Circle to Search' and 'Live Translate' will make it to older handsets

Dean Daley
Apr 2, 20245:56 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung introduced Super HDR with its Galaxy S24 series, which improves vividness and brightness on high-end displays.

However, we’ve learned that this functionality isn’t coming to the company’s older handsets.

Image Credit: SamMobile

According to SamMobileeven if a phone has a high-end camera and OLED display with HDR, it won’t get the feature. The Super HDR format features deeper colours and offers a wider dynamic range of whites and darks.

Other AI features will be added to older Samsung handsets, including Chat Assist, Live Translate, Circle to Search, and more.

Source: SamMobile

