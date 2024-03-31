What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in April 2024

As is the case every month, several shows and movies will leave Netflix Canada and Prime Video in April.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific time.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April

Trolls (April 20th)

Train to Busan (April 22nd)

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (April 30th)

Oblivion (April 30th)

Pacific Rim (April 30th)

Simply Irresistible (April 30th)

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video in April

Jurassic World (April 4th)

Where The Crawdads Sing (April 10th)

Crank (April 23rd)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (April 25th)

Knocked Up (April 30th)

A Beautiful Mind (April 30th)

Despicable Me (April 30th)

Despicable Me 2 (April 30th)

Community: Seasons 1-6 (April 30th)

Apollo 13 (April 30th)

Liar, Liar (April 30th)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (April 30th)

Bridesmaids (April 30th)

Jurassic Park (April 30th)

Desperately Seeking Susan (April 30th)

Mamma Mia! (April 30th)

