New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2024

Highlights for the month include Star Trek: Discovery season 5, Which Brings Me to You, Paramount+ original Knuckles, and more.

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 28, 20249:35 AM EDT 0 comments

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in April.

See below for the full list of new content:

Paramount+ Series, New Episodes Streaming Weekly:

  • The Daily Show, New Episodes Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays
  • Survivor, New Episodes Wednesdays
  • Elsbeth, News Episodes Thursdays
  • A Gentleman in Moscow, New Episodes Fridays
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, New Episodes Fridays

April 2nd

  • A Quiet Place (Movie)
  • Danger Force, New Episode Block (Series)

April 4th

  • Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+ Original, Season 5 Premiere (Series)

April 5th

  • Caught in the Act, Season 2 (Series)

April 9th

  • Medium, Seasons 1-7 (Series)
  • The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (Series)

April 10th

  • Dora, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere (Series)
  • The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount + Original, Season 4 Premiere (Series)

April 16th

  • Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block (Series)
  • The Score (Movie)

April 19th

  • Which Brings Me to You (Movie)

April 23rd

  • Ridiculousness, Season 35 (Series)

April 25th

  • The Painter (Movie)

April 26th

  • Knuckles, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere (Series)

April 30th

  • The Spiderwick Chronicles (Movie)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App StorePlay StoreApple TV, Android TVChromecastdesktop and more.

Image credit: Paramount+

