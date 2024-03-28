New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2024

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in April.

Highlights for the month include Star Trek: Discovery season 5, Which Brings Me to You, Paramount+ original Knuckles, and more.

See below for the full list of new content:

Paramount+ Series, New Episodes Streaming Weekly:

The Daily Show, New Episodes Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Survivor, New Episodes Wednesdays

Elsbeth, News Episodes Thursdays

A Gentleman in Moscow, New Episodes Fridays

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, New Episodes Fridays

April 2nd

A Quiet Place (Movie)

Danger Force, New Episode Block (Series)

April 4th

Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+ Original, Season 5 Premiere (Series)

April 5th

Caught in the Act, Season 2 (Series)

April 9th

Medium, Seasons 1-7 (Series)

The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (Series)

April 10th

Dora, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere (Series)

The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount + Original, Season 4 Premiere (Series)

April 16th

Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block (Series)

The Score (Movie)

April 19th

Which Brings Me to You (Movie)

April 23rd

Ridiculousness, Season 35 (Series)

April 25th

The Painter (Movie)

April 26th

Knuckles, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere (Series)

April 30th

The Spiderwick Chronicles (Movie)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App Store, Play Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop and more.

Image credit: Paramount+