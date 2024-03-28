New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2024

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in April.
Highlights for the month include Star Trek: Discovery season 5, Which Brings Me to You, Paramount+ original Knuckles, and more.
See below for the full list of new content:
Paramount+ Series, New Episodes Streaming Weekly:
- The Daily Show, New Episodes Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays
- Survivor, New Episodes Wednesdays
- Elsbeth, News Episodes Thursdays
- A Gentleman in Moscow, New Episodes Fridays
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, New Episodes Fridays
April 2nd
- A Quiet Place (Movie)
- Danger Force, New Episode Block (Series)
April 4th
- Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+ Original, Season 5 Premiere (Series)
April 5th
- Caught in the Act, Season 2 (Series)
April 9th
- Medium, Seasons 1-7 (Series)
- The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (Series)
April 10th
- Dora, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere (Series)
- The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount + Original, Season 4 Premiere (Series)
April 16th
- Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block (Series)
- The Score (Movie)
April 19th
- Which Brings Me to You (Movie)
April 23rd
- Ridiculousness, Season 35 (Series)
April 25th
- The Painter (Movie)
April 26th
- Knuckles, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere (Series)
April 30th
- The Spiderwick Chronicles (Movie)
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App Store, Play Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop and more.
