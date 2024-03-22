3 Body Problem is now on Netflix: What is it and should you watch?

3 Body Problem is the latest series to hit Netflix, and you, like myself, are probably wondering what it is and whether you should watch it.

The TV show is an adaptation of a Chinese science fiction novel called The Three-Body Problem. This is the first novel in the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy.

If you liked HBO’s Game of Thrones, the showrunners of the popular mythology series, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are also behind this series. However, unlike Game of Thrones, this series has a real ending. The two are joined by Alexander Woo, known for their work on HBO’s True Blood.

Netflix describes 3 Body Problem as mind-bending, cerebral and imaginative. Also, here’s the storyline, according to IMBD:

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”

3 Body Problem stars Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Mario Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka and more.

I haven’t watched the series yet, but I plan to this weekend, and if you’re into science fiction, you might want to give it a shot.

3 Body Problem is now available on Netflix. For everything that came to Netflix in March, follow this link.