New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in March 2024.
Highlights for the month include Young Royals season 3, Girls5Eva, Damsel, Spaceman, Blood & Water season 4 and more.
Coming Soon
- Bad Dinosaurs (GB) — Netflix Family
- Dexter: Seasons 1-8
March 1st
- Aníkúlápö: Rise of the Spectre (NG) — Netflix Series
- Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) — Netflix Series
- Furies (FR) — Netflix Series
- Maami Legal Hai (IN) — Netflix Series
- My Name is Loh Kiwan (KR) — Netflix Film
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — Netflix Series
- Spaceman — Netflix Film
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) — Netflix Film
- The Art of War
- Bridesmaids
- The Cider House Rules
- Dune (1984)
- Geostorm
- Grown Ups
- Notting Hill
- It (2017)
- Premonition
- The Ruins
- S.W.A.T
- Strange but True
- Sydney White
- They/Them
- The Ugly Truth
- Underworld: Blood Wars
March 3rd
- The Netflix Slam — Netflix Live Event
March 4th
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race — Netflix Family
March 5th
- Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (GB) — Netflix Comedy
March 6th
- Burn After Reading
- Full Swing: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping — Netflix Documentary
- Supersex (IT) — Netflix Series
March 7th
- The Gentlemen (GB) — Netflix Series
- I Am Woman
- The Signal (DE) — Netflix Series
March 8th
- Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) — Netflix Series
- Damsel — Netflix Film
March 9th
- Queen of Tears (KR) — Netflix Series
March 10th
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- October Sky
March 11th
- CoComelon: Season 10
- Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — Netflix Series (weekly)
March 12th
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
- Steve Treviño: Simple Man — Netflix Comedy
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — Netflix Documentary
March 13th
- Bandits (MX) — Netflix Series
March 14th
- 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) — Netflix Film
- Art of Love (TR) — Netflix Film
- Girls5eva: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- The Nutty Professor
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) — Netflix Comedy
March 15th
- Chicken Nugget (KR) — Netflix Series
- Downsizing
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Irish Wish — Netflix Film
- Iron Reign (ES) — Netflix Series
- Marshall
- Monk: Seasons 1-8
- Murder Mubarak (IN) — Netflix Series
- The Nut Job
- The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) — Netflix Documentary
March 16th
- Black Adam
March 18th
Young Royals Forever (SE) — Netflix Documentary
March 19th
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — Netflix Comedy
- Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) —Netflix Series
- Physical 100: Season (KR) — Netflix Series
March 21st
- 3 Body Problem — Netflix Series
March 22nd
- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Casagrandes Movie — Netflix Family
- El Paseo 7
- The Martian
- On The Line
- Shirley — Netflix Film
March 25th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — Netflix Family
March 26th
- Date Attell: Hot Cross Buns — Netflix Comedy
March 27th
- The Believers (TH) — Netflix Series
- No Pressure (PL) — Netflix Film
- Rest In Peace (AR) — Netflix Film
- Testament: The Story of Moses — Netflix Documentary
March 29th
- The Beautiful Game — Netflix Film
- Head of the Hunter (ZA) — Netflix Film
- Is It Cake?: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Twilight
- The Wages of Fear (FR) — Netflix Film
March 30th
- Bad Moms
- Home Again
March 31st
- As Good as It Gets
- Big Daddy
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Dope
- S.W.A.T: Under Siege
Here’s the last Call
- The Wolf of Wall Street (March 11th)
- Pulp Fiction (March 29th)
- Community: Seasons 1-6 (March 31st)
- How to Train Your Dragon (March 31st)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (March 31st)
- Spider-Man (March 31st)
- Spider-Man 2 (March 31st)
A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month (1080p), ‘Standard’ Netflix subscription costs $16.49/month (1080p) and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).
Image Credit: Netflix