New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

Check out what's coming and leaving this March

Dean Daley
Feb 21, 202411:41 AM EST 0 comments

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in March 2024.

Highlights for the month include Young Royals season 3, Girls5Eva, Damsel, Spaceman, Blood & Water season 4 and more.

Coming Soon

  • Bad Dinosaurs (GB) — Netflix Family 
  • Dexter: Seasons 1-8

March 1st

  • Aníkúlápö: Rise of the Spectre (NG) — Netflix Series
  • Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) — Netflix Series
  • Furies (FR) — Netflix Series
  • Maami Legal Hai (IN) — Netflix Series
  • My Name is Loh Kiwan (KR) — Netflix Film 
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — Netflix Series
  • Spaceman — Netflix Film 
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) — Netflix Film 
  • The Art of War
  • Bridesmaids
  • The Cider House Rules
  • Dune (1984)
  • Geostorm
  • Grown Ups
  • Notting Hill
  • It (2017)
  • Premonition
  • The Ruins
  • S.W.A.T
  • Strange but True
  • Sydney White
  • They/Them
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Underworld: Blood Wars

March 3rd

  • The Netflix Slam — Netflix Live Event 

March 4th

  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race — Netflix Family 

March 5th

  • Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (GB) — Netflix Comedy 

March 6th

  • Burn After Reading
  • Full Swing: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping — Netflix Documentary 
  • Supersex (IT) — Netflix Series

March 7th

  • The Gentlemen (GB) — Netflix Series
  • I Am Woman
  • The Signal (DE) — Netflix Series

March 8th

  • Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) — Netflix Series
  • Damsel — Netflix Film 

March 9th

  • Queen of Tears (KR) — Netflix Series

March 10th

  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • October Sky

March 11th

  • CoComelon: Season 10
  • Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — Netflix Series (weekly) 

March 12th

  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
  • Steve Treviño: Simple Man — Netflix Comedy 
  • Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — Netflix Documentary 

March 13th

  • Bandits (MX) — Netflix Series

March 14th

  • 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) — Netflix Film 
  • Art of Love (TR) — Netflix Film 
  • Girls5eva: Season 3 — Netflix Series 
  • The Nutty Professor
  • Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) — Netflix Comedy 

March 15th

  • Chicken Nugget (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Downsizing
  • Ford v. Ferrari
  • Irish Wish — Netflix Film 
  • Iron Reign (ES) — Netflix Series
  • Marshall
  • Monk: Seasons 1-8
  • Murder Mubarak (IN) — Netflix Series
  • The Nut Job
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
  • The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) — Netflix Documentary 

March 16th

  • Black Adam

March 18th

Young Royals Forever (SE) — Netflix Documentary 

March 19th

  • Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — Netflix Comedy 
  • Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) —Netflix Series
  • Physical 100: Season (KR) — Netflix Series

March 21st

  • 3 Body Problem — Netflix Series

March 22nd

  • Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • The Casagrandes Movie — Netflix Family 
  • El Paseo 7
  • The Martian
  • On The Line
  • Shirley — Netflix Film 

March 25th

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — Netflix Family 

March 26th

  • Date Attell: Hot Cross Buns — Netflix Comedy 

March 27th

  • The Believers (TH) — Netflix Series
  • No Pressure (PL) — Netflix Film
  • Rest In Peace (AR) — Netflix Film 
  • Testament: The Story of Moses — Netflix Documentary 

March 29th

  • The Beautiful Game — Netflix Film 
  • Head of the Hunter (ZA) — Netflix Film 
  • Is It Cake?: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • Twilight
  • The Wages of Fear (FR) — Netflix Film 

March 30th

  • Bad Moms
  • Home Again

March 31st

  • As Good as It Gets
  • Big Daddy
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Dope
  • S.W.A.T: Under Siege

Here’s the last Call

  • The Wolf of Wall Street (March 11th)
  • Pulp Fiction (March 29th)
  • Community: Seasons 1-6 (March 31st)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (March 31st)
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (March 31st)
  • Spider-Man (March 31st)
  • Spider-Man 2 (March 31st)

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month (1080p), ‘Standard’ Netflix subscription costs $16.49/month (1080p) and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Image Credit: Netflix 

