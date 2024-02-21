New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in March 2024.

Highlights for the month include Young Royals season 3, Girls5Eva, Damsel, Spaceman, Blood & Water season 4 and more.

Coming Soon

Bad Dinosaurs (GB) — Netflix Family

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

March 1st

Aníkúlápö: Rise of the Spectre (NG) — Netflix Series

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) — Netflix Series

Furies (FR) — Netflix Series

Maami Legal Hai (IN) — Netflix Series

My Name is Loh Kiwan (KR) — Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Spaceman — Netflix Film

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) — Netflix Film

The Art of War

Bridesmaids

The Cider House Rules

Dune (1984)

Geostorm

Grown Ups

Notting Hill

It (2017)

Premonition

The Ruins

S.W.A.T

Strange but True

Sydney White

They/Them

The Ugly Truth

Underworld: Blood Wars

March 3rd

The Netflix Slam — Netflix Live Event

March 4th

Hot Wheels Let’s Race — Netflix Family

March 5th

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (GB) — Netflix Comedy

March 6th

Burn After Reading

Full Swing: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping — Netflix Documentary

Supersex (IT) — Netflix Series

March 7th

The Gentlemen (GB) — Netflix Series

I Am Woman

The Signal (DE) — Netflix Series

March 8th

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) — Netflix Series

Damsel — Netflix Film

March 9th

Queen of Tears (KR) — Netflix Series

March 10th

The Girl with All the Gifts

October Sky

March 11th

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — Netflix Series (weekly)

March 12th

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man — Netflix Comedy

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — Netflix Documentary

March 13th

Bandits (MX) — Netflix Series

March 14th

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) — Netflix Film

Art of Love (TR) — Netflix Film

Girls5eva: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Nutty Professor

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) — Netflix Comedy

March 15th

Chicken Nugget (KR) — Netflix Series

Downsizing

Ford v. Ferrari

Irish Wish — Netflix Film

Iron Reign (ES) — Netflix Series

Marshall

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Murder Mubarak (IN) — Netflix Series

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) — Netflix Documentary

March 16th

Black Adam

March 18th

Young Royals Forever (SE) — Netflix Documentary

March 19th

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — Netflix Comedy

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) —Netflix Series

Physical 100: Season (KR) — Netflix Series

March 21st

3 Body Problem — Netflix Series

March 22nd

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Casagrandes Movie — Netflix Family

El Paseo 7

The Martian

On The Line

Shirley — Netflix Film

March 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — Netflix Family

March 26th

Date Attell: Hot Cross Buns — Netflix Comedy

March 27th

The Believers (TH) — Netflix Series

No Pressure (PL) — Netflix Film



Rest In Peace (AR) — Netflix Film

Testament: The Story of Moses — Netflix Documentary

March 29th

The Beautiful Game — Netflix Film

Head of the Hunter (ZA) — Netflix Film

Is It Cake?: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

The Wages of Fear (FR) — Netflix Film

March 30th

Bad Moms

Home Again

March 31st

As Good as It Gets

Big Daddy

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Dope

S.W.A.T: Under Siege

Here’s the last Call

The Wolf of Wall Street (March 11th)

Pulp Fiction (March 29th)

Community: Seasons 1-6 (March 31st)

How to Train Your Dragon (March 31st)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (March 31st)

Spider-Man (March 31st)

Spider-Man 2 (March 31st)

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month (1080p), ‘Standard’ Netflix subscription costs $16.49/month (1080p) and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Image Credit: Netflix