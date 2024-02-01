New pictures finally show Apple CEO Tim Cook wearing the Vision Pro

In a highly uncharacteristic move, Apple hasn’t publicly released any photographs of its executives wearing the Vision Pro (not even Craig Federighi, surprisingly). Even at media preview events, the tech giant has only recently allowed reporters, tech YouTubers and influencers to snap photos of people wearing the headset.

But that changed with Vanity Fair‘s recent digital cover featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook wearing the Vision Pro. This is the first time Apple’s CEO has been seen wearing the AR/VR headset (in fact, I think it’s the first instance any Apple executive has publicly worn the headset).

Vanity Fair‘s feature article includes interview quotes from ‌Tim Cook‌, Greg Joswiak, James Cameron, Jon Favreau and more regarding their experience with Apple’s pricey $3,500 USD (about $4,700 CAD) headset.

It’s unclear why Apple has been so reluctant to allow its top executives to be seen wearing the Vision Pro, but it likely has something to do with the fact that it’s impossible to look cool with any VR headset on (although Tim Cook does look pretty suave standing beside that desk).

You can find the full story on Vanity Fair‘s website.

Apple’s Vision Pro releases on February 2nd in the United States. The headset will make its way to other regions, likely including Canada, later in 2024.

Image credit: Vanity Fair (Norman Jean Roy)