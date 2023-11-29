Canada announces support for hydrogen project in Nova Scotia

Canada’s Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Fraser, has announced the International Trade and Economic Development, which is an agreement imposed to support a clean energy hub.

This energy hub is being developed by EverWind Fuels in Nova Scotia.

EverWind and Export Development Canada have agreed in principle on terms for a $125-million debt facility that’ll support the project. The project is poised to help Atlantic Canada become a leader in clean energy.

Hydrogen will play a key role in helping Canada meet its net-zero goals. Canada’s plan to build a cleaner economy includes more than 90 clean-growth projects that have a total value exceeding $40 billion. This plan started more than three years ago.

Source: Canada