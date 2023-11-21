This wireless device might make a great holiday gift for the road rage enthusiast in your life

Driving can be stressful, especially when you encounter reckless drivers on the road. How do you express your frustration or gratitude to them without risking your safety or escalating the situation?

That’s where Flik comes in. It’s a wireless device that attaches to your car’s rear window and displays different gestures to communicate with other drivers.

The device is controlled by a handheld remote radio frequency remote that is tested to work within 50 feet of the Flik device. With a simple press of a button, you can send a message to the driver behind you. For example, if someone is tailgating, you can show them a middle finger to tell them to back off. Or if someone lets you merge in heavy traffic, you can show them a wave to thank them.

The company behind Flik says the device is not designed to increase road rage (although in some situations, it likely will), but rather to diffuse tense situations by introducing humour to the situation.

Flik is available in two versions: the original and the family-friendly. The original version features a middle finger and a wave, while the family-friendly version features a thumbs down and a thumbs up.

The family-friendly ‘Peacemaker’ Flik is available for $30 USD (roughly $41 CAD), while the ‘Troublemaker’ Flik is available for $49.99 USD (roughly $68 CAD).

Learn more about Flik here.

Image credit: Flik