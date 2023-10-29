Telecom news roundup: data offers from Chatr and Koodo [Oct. 21-27]

Rogers-owned Chatr is offering bonus data on several of its plans for a limited time. Telus-owned Koodo has also made its own offer of 100GB of data for $70/month to some customers.

More details on both offers, as well as a roundup of telecom news from the past week, are outlined below:

Business

A recent report from Opensignal found Rogers’ 5G live video streaming experience of NHL games was among the best in Canada’s largest cities.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has added $4.5 million to four Telus projects under the Broadband Fund.

Public Mobile is looking for customers who want to become beta testers.

Northwestel is now part of the Connecting Families program.

Telus has rolled out extended network coverage along Highway 14 in B.C.

MobileSyrup tested out Freedom Mobile’s 5G network. Check out what we have to say here.

Government

Innovation, Science, and Economic Development (ISED) Canada opened the bidding process for the 3800MHz band spectrum.

Deals

Chatr is offering 20GB, 15GB, and 5GB bonus data options on several plans for a limited time.

Koodo is offering some customers 100GB of data for $70/month.

Public Mobile extends its $50/60GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan to October 31