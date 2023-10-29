Telus customers now have network access along Highway 14 in B.C.

Telus has rolled out extended network coverage from Sooke to Port Renfrew along Highway 14 in B.C.

A Telus spokesperson told MobileSyrup postpaid Telus and Koodo wireless customers will connect to the network automatically, giving them access to voice and text services. Data services are also available; however, customers might need to enable data roaming on their devices.

Under extended network coverage, Telus customers can connect to wireless services in areas where the company doesn’t provide coverage through a partner network. In this case, Telus customers will be connected to Rogers’ network.

In May, Rogers announced it completed a project in partnership with the B.C. government to bring cellular connectivity to 70 kilometres of the highway. Rogers set up seven cell towers between Sooke and Port Renfrew as part of the project.

Telus says it’s working to extend coverage to Public Mobile and Koodo’s prepaid customers.