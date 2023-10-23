Rogers tops 5G live video streaming experience of NHL games in Canada’s largest cities: Opensignal

Canada is synonymous with hockey, and with the NHL’s 2023-24 regular season underway, Opensignal examined which telecom provider would give fans the best 5G experience.

When examining the experience at the seven Canadian NHL arenas, Opensignal found Bell and Telus provided the fastest 5G download speeds, averaging 203 to 240Mbps. Comparatively, Rogers offered a speed of about 195Mbps.

Rogers offered the fastest upload speed, averaging 46.6 Mbps, up to 54 percent faster than Bell and Telus. Rogers also led in 5G availability, with users connected 31 percent of the time.

The seven arenas consisted of Bell Centre, Canada Life Centre, Canadian Tire Centre, Rogers Arena, Rogers Place, Scotiabank Arena and Scotiabank Saddledome. Opensignal collected data between March 1st and August 28th.

But, as the analysis notes, hockey fans aren’t found in arenas alone and are located throughout the country. To determine their hockey experience, Opensignal examined the 5G live video experience among Canada’s ten largest cities.

The analysis found Rogers led the 5G experience, either together with another provider or on its own.

In Calgary, Edmonton, London, Quebec, Vancouver and Winnipeg, Rogers shared the top spot with Telus.

In Hamilton, Kitchener and Toronto, Rogers shared first place with Bell. Rogers offered the best 5G live video experience outright in Montreal.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Opensignal