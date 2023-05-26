You can play Overcooked (and other games) on the electric BMW Series 5

BMW is rolling out an electric version of the Series 5 that will let you play video games on its dashboard. BMW has partnered with AirConsole, which will allow the car to stream video games whenever you’re not driving.

If you’re killing time in the car for any reason, like picking someone up from an appointment or charging the car’s battery, you can play games on the AirConsole built into the car using smartphones as controllers in order to play more complicated games than other cars with screens can.

AirConsole is available outside BMW. It markets itself as an easy way to play simple multiplayer games (which is not a terrible strategy, considering how many AAA games are dropping local multiplayer).

The Series 5 cars will have around 15 games to play at launch. BMW says it will continue to add games. AirConsole gaming will also be coming to other BMW models as soon as this July.

You wouldn’t recognize most of the games’ names, but they have familiar concepts, like go-kart racing and music trivia. However, BMW reports Overcooked will also be available, which is a well-known franchise. It tasks you with working as a kitchen chef and preparing orders in chaotic (unrealistic) environments.

BMW is celebrating the launch of in-car gaming with a new car wrap for the i5.

“Its design symbolises diving into the gaming experience down to the individual pixels,” BMW said in its statement. “The large pixels are clearly recognisable as an homage to the now iconic 8-bit era of computer games. The colour scheme takes its inspiration from the various games available on the AirConsole platform.”

Image Credit: BMW

Source: BMW Via: TNW