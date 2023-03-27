Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are up to 25 percent off

The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are two of Amazon’s smart displays that offer voice-activated controls, video capabilities, and a decent visual interface to help keep you organized, entertained and connected.

The Echo Show 5 is the smaller and more affordable option of the two and has a 5.5-inch touchscreen display that can view weather updates, stream music, TV shows, or even watch videos on YouTube. It also has a built-in camera that allows for video calls and the use of Alexa’s Drop In feature.

Additionally, the device can be used to control other smart devices in your home, such as lights or thermostats, by simply using voice commands. The device comes with a physical camera shutter, which gives peace of mind when it comes to privacy concerns so that you can rest at night knowing that Bezos and crew are not watching.

The Echo Show 8 is the larger and more expensive option, but also comes with more advanced features. Its 8-inch HD display is also good for watching videos, or even following along with a recipe in the kitchen. Like the Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 8 also has a built-in camera and can be used for video calls and Drop In.

The Echo Show 8 can also act as a smart home hub. With the right setup, you can use it to control various smart home devices, such as lights, cameras, and thermostats. The device also has a respectable speaker system.

Both devices come with Alexa built-in, allowing you to control your smart home devices, set reminders, and get answers to questions with voice commands.

Check out the deals below:

