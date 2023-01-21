Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Jan. 16-22]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: January 20th, 2023 (first three episodes, three new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Animated fantasy

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Vox Machina must stop the Chroma Conclave from spreading its evil across Tal’Dorei.

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons webseries Critical Role and features Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray and Sam Riegel reprising their respective roles.

Stream The Legend of Vox Machina here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Apple TV+

Truth Be Told (Season 3) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada: January 20th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Poppy’s latest case involves the disappearance of several young Black girls and the lack of mainstream media attention each case has received.

Based on Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel Are You Sleeping, Truth Be Told was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and stars Octavia Spencer (The Help), Gabrielle Union (She’s All That) and Mekhi Phifer (ER).

Stream Truth Be Told here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

CBC Gem

Offside: The Harold Ballard Story

Former Maple Leafs owner Harold Ballard didn’t invent greed — he perfected it Watch the new documentary Offside: The Harold Ballard Story now on @cbcgem: https://t.co/WDTzZWrlDE pic.twitter.com/hSOm96kVV8 — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) January 19, 2023

Vancouver’s Jason Priestley (90210) examines the legacy of Harold Ballard, the controversial former owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

CBC Gem release date: January 22nd, 2023 at 8pm ET

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Stream Offside: The Harold Ballard Story here. CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or an ad-free experience for $5.99/month.

Crave

Ambulance

Original theatrical release date: April 8th, 2022

Crave release date: January 20th, 2023

Genre: Action thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes

After a heist goes wrong, two adoptive siblings turned bankrobbers hijack an ambulance and take two first responders hostage.

Ambulance was directed by Michael Bay (Transformers franchise) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver).

Stream Ambulance here.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen: A Journey, A Song

Directors Dan Gellar and Dayna Goldfine (Ballets Russes) take a look at the life and career of famed Montreal-born singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen (“Hallelujah”).

Crave release date: January 16th, 2023

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Stream Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen: A Journey, A Song here.

Oldboy

After receiving rave reviews last year for Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook’s iconic 2003 South Korean film is hitting Crave. (The movie wasn’t on any Canadian streaming service until it landed on PVOD platforms late last year).

Choi Min-sik (I Saw The Devil) stars as a man who’s released from captivity after 15 years and becomes tangled in a web of conspiracy upon seeking his revenge.

Crave release date: January 20th, 2023

Genre: Neo-noir action-thriller

Runtime: 2 hours

Stream Oldboy here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Netflix

That ’90s Show [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 19th, 2023

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: 10 episodes (22 to 29 minutes each)

Fifteen years after the event of That ’70s Show, Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) spend the summer with their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda).

That ’90s Show was created by Bonnie and Terry Turner (That ’70s Show), their daughter Lindsey and Greg Mettler (That ’70s Show) and also features the return of Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Tommy Chong (Leo the hippie). Danny Masterson (Hyde) is currently facing rape charges and is not back for That ’90s Show.

Stream That ’90s Show here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

