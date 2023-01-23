Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 Home, Pro at end of January

Starting January 31st, Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 downloads.

The move shouldn’t come as much of a surprise — Windows 11 has been around for a while and Microsoft plans to officially stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge spotted updates to Microsoft’s online store to note that it will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads at the end of the month.

However, Microsoft would only confirm its own plans to The Verge, which indicates Windows 10 will still be available from third parties beyond the January 31st deadline. At the very least, it’s not clear what will happen to Windows 10 licences available from the likes of Amazon.

The Windows 10 downloads being removed include licence keys, which are needed to activate and use the download. In it’s place, Microsoft is — naturally — recommending Windows 11.

The Verge notes that Microsoft launched Windows 10 in July 2015 with a focus on running like a service with continuous updates. At one point, the company even pitched it as the “last version of Windows,” although Microsoft eventually changed its tune on that.

Anyway, if you’re not interested in Windows 11 but need a copy of Windows to get you through the next two years, you can grab Windows 10 from the Microsoft store until January 31st.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge