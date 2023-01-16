Bell outage impacting voice services in Ontario resolved [Update]

Problems causing some Bell customers in Ontario to have issues with voice services are resolved, Bell confirmed to MobileSyrup.

The Bell Support Twitter page gives no details about what caused the issue but says customers “may need to toggle airplane mode on and off to restore service.” A Bell spokesperson said the company is investigating the root cause.

Bell Mobility customers in Ontario may be experiencing a voice service outage. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) January 16, 2023

According to reports shared with DownDetector, issues appeared to begin just after 2:30pm ET on January 16th. Impacted customers appeared to be located across the province, including in Toronto, St.Catherines, Ottawa, and Mississauga.

Virgin Members in Ontario may be experiencing a voice service outage. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible. — Virgin Plus (@VirginPlus) January 16, 2023

The issue also impacted Virgin Plus customers. Lucky Mobile, which is also a Bell flanker brand, hadn’t shared a similar message.

01/17/2023 7:05PM ET: The article has been updated with the latest information.