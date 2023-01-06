New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2023

Kicking off the year, Paramount+ is set to debut a new slate of shows, movies and more throughout January. This month includes the addition of 1923, the Yellowstone spin-off, Devotion, and Chemistry of Death.

Additionally, a selection of Showtime series like Dexter, Ray Donovan, and Californication are also making their way to Paramount+.

Below is all of the content hitting the streaming service in January.

January 1st

Californication – All Seasons

Dexter – All Seasons

Ray Donovan – All Seasons

The Affair All Seasons

January 3rd

All My Friends Hate Me (Movie)

American Ultra (Movie)

Dances With Wolves (Movie)

Rain Man (Movie)

Sometimes When We Touch, Season 1 (Series)

The Really Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)

The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (Series)

January 5th

Anastasia (Documentary)

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison (Documentary)

Art & Krimes by Krimes (Documentary)

Last Flight Home (Documentary)

January 8th

1923 (Series) – New Episode

Devotion (Movie)

January 9th

Yo! MTV Maps, Season 1 (Series)

January 10th

Fargo (Movie)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (Movie)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Movie)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Movie)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Movie)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (Movie)

One Crazy Cruise (Movie)

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Movie)

January 11th

The Challenge: Australia, Season 1 (Series)

January 14th

Spongebob Squarepants Presents The Tidal Zone (Special)

January 15th

Mayor of Kingstown (Series) – Season 2 Premiere

January 17th

As Far as They Can Run (Documentary)

Favourite Daughter (Documentary)

Moonstruck (Movie)

More Than I Want to Remember (Documentary)

Raging Bull (Movie)

The Game, Season 1 (Series)

V For Vengance (Movie)

January 18th

Are You The One? (Series) – Season 9 – Global Edition

January 19th

Chemistry of Death (Series) – New Series Premiere

January 23rd

The Elon Musk Show – New Series

January 24th

Halo: Nightfall (Movie)

Teen Wolf (1985) (Movie)

Teen Wolf II (1987) (Movie)

The Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)

January 26th

Wolf Pack – New Series Premiere

Teen Wolf: The Movie

January 31st

Escape From Mr. Limoncello’s Library (Movie)

I’m Charlie Walker (Movie)

One Man and His Shoes (Movie)

The Comedy Rule, Season 1 (Series)

Who is America, Season 1 (Series)

