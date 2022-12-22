New on Crave: January 2023

Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in January (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in January 2023:

January 1st

The Bad Guys

Mystery Men — Starz

January 3rd

Our House — Starz

Queen of Spades — Starz

January 6th

Escape from Planet Earth

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Innocents

Love in Bloom

The Northman

The Nut Jib

Paddington

You Won’t Be Alone

Without Sin: episodes 1-4

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 15, episodes 1-2 @9:30 ET

Along Came Polly — Starz

BMF: season 2, episode — Starz

The Book Thief — Starz

Café De Flore — Starz

Carol — Starz

Devil’s Workshop — Starz

House At The End of the Street — Starz

Jersey Girl — Starz

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 — Starz

January 7th

The Raccoons

January 10th

Regression — Starz

January 12th

The Climb: season 1, episodes 1-3

Velma: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET

January 13th

All About Steve — Starz

Bachelorette — Starz

Big Trouble in China — Starz

The Boxtrolls — Starz

Citizen Kane — Starz

Enemy — Starz

The Fabulous Baker Boys — Starz

The Five-Year Engagement — Starz

Fubar — Starz

Fubar 2 — Starz

I Am Bruce Lee — Starz

Incendies — Starz

My Dog Skip — Starz

A Single Man — Starz

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — Starz

Woman in Gold — Starz

Dine Your Sign: Season 1 — Starz

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: season 1 — Starz

Highway Thru Hell: season 1

Teen Mom: Girls Night In: season 2

Your Honor: season 2, episode 1

Camp Cold Brook

Mid-Century

The Munsters

January 14th

Into the Deep — Starz

January 15th

The Last Of Us: season 1. episode 1 @9pm ET

January 16th

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen: A Journey, A Song

January 17th

Birthmarked — Starz

The Death & Life of John F. Donovan — Starz

January 20th

Ambulance

Indian Horse

Monsieur Lahar

Oldboy (2003)

Dine Your Sigh: Summer

Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials Patton Oswalt

Ridiculousness: season 27

Siesta Key: Miami Moves: season 5

The Aftermath — Starz

The Back-Up Plan — Starz

Beginners — Starz

The Break-Up — Starz

Florence Foster Jenkins — Starz

Indian Horse — Starz

The Iron Lady — Starz

It’s Complicated — Starz

The King’s Daughter — Starz

Lie With Me — Starz

Midnight Run — Starz

Mirror Mirror — Starz

January 21st

Real Time With Bill Maher: season 21, episode 1

Mr. Magoo: season 1

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special

January 23rd

The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes

January 24th

At First Light — Starz

January 25th

Chris Boucher

January 27th

Eiffel

Hands That Bind

Official Competition

Serendipity

Escaping The Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevive Beauchemin

Are You The One?: UK: season 1

Teen Mom UK: Their Story: season 1

20 Feet From Stardom — Starz

The Boss — Starz

The Counselor — Starz

Couples Retreat — Starz

The Host — Starz

Our Idiot Brother — Starz

The Raid 2 — Starz

The Raid: Redemption — Starz

The Rules of Attraction — Starz

Scanners — Starz

Serependity — Starz

Step Up: All In — Starz



The Trotsky — Starz

The Woman In Black — Starz

January 28th

Pfffirates: season 1

January 31st

Extraterrestrial

Here’s what’s leaving Crave

Ted (January 5th)

Doctor Who: seasons 1-13 (January 6th)

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (January 6th)

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctors (January 6th)

Death of A Ladies Man (January 11th)

The American President (January 14th)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Do It (January 20th)

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (January 20th)

Friday (January 23rd)

Love & Basketball (January 23rd)

In The Heights (January 27th)

Percy (January 28th)

Like A House on Fire (January 29th)

42 (January 31st)

Above the Rim (January 31st)

All My Life (January 31st)

Antwone Fisher (January 31st)

ATL (January 31st)

Baggage Claim (January 31st)

Beverly Hills Cop (January 31st)

The Birth of A Nation (January 31st)

Blade (January 31st)

Blade II (January 31st)

Blade: Trinity (January 31st)

Brown Sugar (January 31st)

The Chronicles Of Riddick: Pitch Black (January 31st)

Drumline (January 31st)

Forrest Gump (January 31st)

Half Brothers (January 31st)

The Hate U Give (January 31st)

House Party (January 31st)

Human Nature (January 31st)

I Think I Love My life (January 31st)

Jigsaw (January 31st)

The Journals of Knud Rasmussen (January 31st)

The Last Days of Disco (January 31st)

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Stories (January 31st)

Mean Girls (January 31st)

Logan Lucky (January 31st)

Menace II Society (January 31st)

New Jack City (January 31st)

Notorious (January 31st)

The Nutty Professor (January 31st)

Open Water (January 31st)

Out of Sight (January 31st)

Passenger 57 (January 31st)

Public Enemies (January 31st)

Radical Obsession (January 31st)

The Secret Life of Bees (January 31st)

Selma (January 31st)

Soul Food (January 31st)

Titanic (January 31st)

Trigger Point (January 31st)

A United Kingdom (January 31st)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (January 31st)

