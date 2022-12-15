Here are the best Boxing Week tech deals in Canada so far

Several Canadian retailers are already out with their (early) Boxing Day/Boxing Week sale.
Here is round-up of some of the notable offers and promotions currently live. Further, as more retailers go live with their promotions, you can expect this round-up to be updated.
Ecobee
Canadian smart home thermostat company Ecobee has launched several notable deals for Boxing Day.
These offers run from December 15th to the 26th.
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium: on sale for $299.99 ($30 off, originally $329.99)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced: on sale for $209.99 ($20 off, originally $239.99)
- Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: on sale for $249.99 ($40 off, originally $289.99)
- Ecobee SmartCamera with voice control: on sale for $99.99 ($30 off, originally $129.99)
- Ecobee SmartSensor: on sale for $99.99 ($20 off, originally $119.99)
- Ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows – on sale for $79.99 ($20 off, originally $99.99)
Samsung
Samsung’s Boxing Week deals are already available, offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more.
These mobile deals are available until January 5th:
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: $599.99, was $1,399.99
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wifi: now $519.99, was $669.99
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wifi: now $1,149.99, was $1,399
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: now $1969, was $2,269.99
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: now $1,079, was $1,339.99
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: now $1,599.99, was $2,269.99
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: now $1,449.99, was $1,649.99
- Galaxy S22: now $989.99, was $1,169.99
These wearables are available at a discounted rate until December 29th:
- Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (44mm): now $394.99, was $459.99
- Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth (44mm): now $324.99, was $389.99
- Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (40mm): now $354.99, was $419.99
Lenovo
Lenovo Canada has rolled out its Boxing Week deals, offering steep discounts on several products. We’ve listed some highlights below:
- ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5: $318.72 (74 percent off)
- ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 Intel (14-inch): $1,224.19 (69 percent off)
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Intel (14-inch): $1,599 (65 percent off)
- Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 NVIDIA G-SYNC Gaming Monitor : $584.99 (35 percent off)
- Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 Intel (16-inch) with RTX 3060: $1,949.99 (30 percent off)
- Lenovo Smart LED Lightstrip: $10.99 (save 83 percent)
- Lenovo LC50 Monitor WebCam: $51.99 (save 50 percent)
- Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank: $52.99 (save 41 percent)
- Tab M8 HD – Iron Grey: $103.99 (40 percent off)
- Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) – Iron Grey : $202.49 (25 percent off)
- Lenovo G24e-20 Gaming Monitor: $215.99 (20 percent off)
Nearly everything is on sale in the Google Store, including the Pixel 7 Pro, the Nest Audio, the Nest Doorbell and more. Even the Pixel Watch and several Fitbit wearables are on sale.
- Pixel 7 Pro: Now $879, was $1,179 ($300 off)
- Pixel 7: Now $649, was $799 ($150 off)
- Pixel 6a: Now $499, was $599 ($100 off)
- Pixel Buds Pro: Now $199.99, was $250 ($60 off)
- Pixel Buds A-Series: Now $99, was $139 ($40 off)
- Pixel Watch: Now $379.99, was $449.99 ($70 off)
- Fitbit Sense 2: Now $299.95, was $399.95 ($100 off)
- Fitbit Versa 4: Now $229.95, was $299.95 ($70 off)
- Fitbit Inspire 3: Now $99.95, was $129.95 ($30 off)
- Nest Audio: Now $69.99, was $129.99 ($60 off)
- Nest Mini: Now $34.99, was $69 ($35 off)
- Chromecast with Google TV HD: Now $29.99, was $39.99 (save $10)
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K: Now $54.99, was $69.99 (save $15)
- Nest Doobell (Battery): Now $169.99, was $239.99 (save $70)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: Now $249, was $329 (save $80)
- Nest Thermostat: Now $129.99, was $179.99 (save $50)
- Nest Cam: Now $179.99, was $239.99 (save $60
- Nest Cam with Floodlight: Now $269.99, was $379.99 (save $110)
- Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired): Now $89.99, was $129.99 (save $40)
Dell
Dell Canada has select products available at a discounted price for its Boxing Week promotion, alongside specific coupon codes for up to $100 off on laptops, computers and monitors as part of its ‘Days of Deals’ promotion.
- Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,449.99)
- XPS 17 Laptop: $3,999 (regularly $4,699)
- New Inspiron 15 Laptop: $899.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Inspiron 14 Laptop: $999.99 (save $1,149.99)
- Inspiron Desktop: $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Inspiron 24 All-In-One: $899.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- XPS Desktop: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop: $1,899.99 (regularly $2,349.99)
- Dell 27 Monitor – SE2722H: $159.99 (regularly $209.99)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – G2723H: $329.99 (regularly $479.99)
- Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor – U4021QW: $2,449.99 (regularly $3,289.99)
- Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor – S2722DZ: $399.99 (regularly $489.99)
- Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor – S3423DWC: $649.99 (regularly $699.99)
Dell also has a set of coupon codes that add savings to various items — you can check those out below:
- $50off$1000PC – $50.00 off computers over $1000.00
- $75off$1500PC – $75.00 off computers over $1500.00
- $100off$2000PC – $100.00 off computers over $2000.00
- $15OFF$199+ – $15.00 off products over $199.00
- 10%OFFMONITOR – 10% off select monitors
