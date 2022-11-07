Apple cuts iPhone 14 production estimates by 3 million

Sources familiar with Apple are reporting that the Cupertino-based company intends to produce roughly 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units in 2022 than it had initially anticipated.

The information comes via a Bloomberg report that suggests the “iPhone 14 has suffered from blunted consumer spending,” and that Apple aims to produce a total of 87 million units, compared to the initial target of 90 million.

The trimmed-down figure is a result of a lack of demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, both of which still feature last year’s A15 chipset and also lack the new Dynamic Island notch. And while demand for the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max still remains high, Apple is having issues on those fronts too. In a press release from Sunday, November 6th, Apple said, “COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China.”

Adding to that, the company said that it continues to see strong demand for the higher-end flagships, however, it expects “lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Apple states that it is working closely with its suppliers, which, in the Zhengzhou factory’s case, happens to be Foxconn, to return production back to normal levels, while not compromising on the health and safety of the factory workers.

As of today, delivery estimates for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Canada state delivery between December 9th – December 15th.

Source: Bloomberg