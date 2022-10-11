Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2

At the October 11th Meta Connect conference, Microsoft announced a partnership with Meta to bring its Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to the Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

By connecting an Xbox Wireless Controller, you’ll be able to play the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library from your headset. While the games won’t be playable in VR, of course, the headset will create a large 2D screen through which you can view them, not unlike your own little theatre.

Meta and Microsoft did not confirm a release date, though. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available on Xbox consoles, PC, Android and iOS and select smart TVs as part of a $16.99 CAD/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Other announcements at Meta Connect include Meta’s acquisition of Marvel’s Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj (and bringing the superhero game to Meta Quest 2), a November 10th launch date for Among Us VR and a new trailer plus December release window for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution.

Source: Meta