Entire iPhone 15 series could feature ‘Dynamic Island’ display cut-out

One of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s defining features is the new ‘Dynamic Island’ display cut-out. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, still features the now-familiar screen notch, but according to a new report, that could change with Apple’s inevitable iPhone 15 series.

In a recent tweet, display analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors) said he expects the Dynamic Island to be featured in all of Apple’s 2023 iPhones but that the ‘Pro’ series’ 120Hz ProMotion display will remake exclusive to Apple’s higher-end devices.

Well said. I just don’t think BOE will be ready for LTPO in 2023 at Apple’s scale. 2024 would be a better bet. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

However, Young goes on to say that Apple’s base-level iPhone could get a ProMotion display in 2024.

While the Dynamic Island is compelling, few third-party apps currently take advantage of it. That said, we are already starting to see developers utilize the cut-out in unique ways, and Apple’s upcoming iOS 16.1 ‘Live Activities’ API should also encourage third-party app developers to take advantage of the cut-out.

For more on the Dynamic Island, check out my review of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: MacRumors