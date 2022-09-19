iOS 16.1 beta includes Reachability support for iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Now that people are starting to get their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, many are discovering the ins and outs of the ‘Dynamic Island.’ While the cut-out offers novel integrations for first-party support, the Dynamic Island lacks integral Reachability support in its current state.

However, iOS 16.1’s beta proves could change that.

In iOS 16, the Dynamic Island’s current position doesn’t change when the top half of the screen is lowered while using the Reachability feature. However, it’s been discovered by @thetech-up on Twitter that the Dynamic Island’s position changes when using Reachability in the iOS 16.1 beta.

On iOS 16.1 it does move with reachability and works like it would usually! Weird that this wasn’t straight from 16 pic.twitter.com/Vklsy58YAp — Tech-Up (@thetech_up) September 16, 2022

Of course, when the Dynamic Island does move, the reduced camera notch remains intact on the top of the screen. However, all of the activity the Dynamic Island offers is shifted to the bottom half of the screen. This makes tap and hold functionality accessible.

Apple started integrating Reachability as its displays became larger in size. The Reachability option enables users to be able to lower the top half of the screen to the bottom. It’s become a key accessibility feature for those who are unable to access all that a 6.1-inch display offers.

To enable Apple’s Reachability feature, users need to navigate to the ‘Settings’ app and to the ‘Accessibility’ menu. Following that, you need to activate the ‘Reachability’ option. Once active, users can simply swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen to lower the top half. This is applicable to all iPhones with Face ID. For those devices with a Home button, users can lightly double-tap the Home button.

It’s not known why the Dynamic Island doesn’t support Reachability in the current iOS 16 build. That said, it’s great to see Apple quickly addressing the issue.

Image credit: Apple

Source: @thetech_up Via: 9to5Mac