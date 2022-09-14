Nothing Phone sells 100,000 units in 20 days in India

It looks like Carl Pei’s Nothing Company’s first phone is selling pretty well in India, one of the few places it’s available.

Reportedly the Nothing Phone has sold more than 100,000 units in 20 days. Further, more than 10 million have signed up to know when the phone will be available. Manu Sharma, Nothing’s vice president and general manager for India, told GSMArena that the device was the bestselling handset on Flipkart in the ₹30,000-plus (around $500) price category.

While this is impressive, The Verge points out that 35 million devices were shipped between April and June (Q2) this year, which is roughly 11.7 million per month. If July and August had similar figures, then the Nothing phone’s market share is less than one percent.

The Nothing Phone isn’t available in Canada, but if the handset continues to do well, hopefully, the company will decide to bring its successor to North America.

Header image credit: Nothing