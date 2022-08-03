Jetpack Joyride 2 coming exclusively to Apple Arcade later this month

More than a decade later, Jetpack Joyride is getting a sequel.

Launching on August 19th on Apple Arcade, Jetpack Joyride 2 will offer the same side-scrolling, endless runner action as its 2011 predecessor. This means you’ll be tapping the screen to rise and fall to avoid incoming obstacles and snag power-ups.

In Jetpack Joyride 2, you can also ride new vehicles beyond the titular jetpack, including a UFO and a mech suit. Developer Halfbrick is also promising a “story-driven experience” for the sequel, although it’s unclear exactly what that means.

It’s worth noting that Jetpack Joyride 2 soft-launched in a few markets last year, including in Canada, although August 19th will mark its full, official release.

An Apple Arcade subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month.