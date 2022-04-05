Apple’s digital WWDC 2022 runs from June 6-10

Apple has officially confirmed that its 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from Monday, June 6th to Friday, June 10th.

Like last year’s WWDC, Apple’s 2022 developers conference will be held digitally and won’t feature an in-person element. That said, the company is hosting a keynote and ‘State of the Union’ presentation for a limited number of developers and students on June 6th. It’s unclear if media will also be invited to this event.

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations and enterprise and education marketing, in a recent statement. “In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”

Like its previous all-digital WWDC events, the 2022 edition of the conference is entirely free. Apple says that WWDC 2022 will feature more information sessions and learning lounges than past WWDC events. The tech giant also describes the developers conference as a “truly global event.”

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9 at WWDC 2022. There’s also a possibility we may finally see the tech giant’s long-awaited MacBook Air refresh or its rumoured Apple silicon-powered MacBook Pro.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple