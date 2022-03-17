Apple’s AirPods Max are available for $90 off on Amazon

The AirPods Max, Apple’s top-of-the-line headphones, are currently $90 off on Amazon.

All colour variants of the headphones, which are normally available for $779 are currently listed for $689, with the exception of the ‘Pink’ colourway, which has seen a higher $170 price slash. The pink colourway is currently listed for $609, though it’s worth noting that Amazon doesn’t have a lot of those left in stock.

Learn more about the AirPods Max in Patrick O’Rourke’s review, where he gave the headphones a 7.5/10 rating. Purchase the AirPods Max from Amazon for $689.99 here.

Apple AirPods Max - Green $689.99 Buy Now MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon