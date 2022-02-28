Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in March 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.
Below is everything coming to Hayu in March:
- Top Chef Season 19 (Friday, March 4th)
- Kandi & The Gang Season 1 (Monday, March 7th)
- Glow Up Ireland Season 1 (Saturday, March 26th)
- The Circus Season 1 & Season 2 (Wednesday, March 30th)
Continuing Series
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 (Mondays)
- The Bachelor Australia Season 9 (Mondays)
- The Cabins Season 2 (Mondays)
- Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins Season 1 (Mondays)
- Snapped Season 30 (Mondays)
- The Real Murders of Atlanta Season 1 (Mondays)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 (Tuesdays)
- Summer House Season 6 (Tuesdays)
- Watch What Happens Live Season 18 (Tuesday – Saturday)
- Botched Season 7 (Wednesdays)
- The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 (Wednesdays)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 (Wednesdays)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 (Thursdays)
- Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Season 1 (Thursdays)
- Twisted Killers Season 1 (Fridays)
- The Real Housewives of Jersey Season 2 (Sundays)
- New York Homicide Season 1 (Sundays)
- The Greatest Dancer Season 1 & Season 2 (Boxset)
