Get freebies for Pokémon Legends: Arceus until March 31st

For a limited time, you can claim 30 Ultra Balls, Gigaton Balls and Jet Balls each for free in Pokémon Legends: Arceus as part of the company’s promotions for Pokémon Day, shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘JoJoCan‘.

To claim the freebies, head to the “Mystery Gifts” menu in-game and type in “ARCEUSADVENTURE,” and the Pokéballs should land up in your storage.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to be connected to the internet when claiming the freebies, though an active Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required.

The promotion started March 27th and will remain active until March 31st.

To find all Pokémon Day promotions, check out the video embedded above or click here.

Image credit: The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Source: The Official Pokémon YouTube channel Via: RedFlagDeals