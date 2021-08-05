Disney’s ‘immersive’ Star Wars cruise starts at $6,000 CAD

If the thought of being on a boat with a bunch of strangers doesn’t bother you in the COVID era, then Disney might have just the cruise for you.
Earlier this week, the House of Mouse revealed new details on its Star Wars Galactic Cruiser cruise line, which is set to launch next year. Per Disney, the Galactic Cruiser will offer “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.”
That might sound interesting, but the catch, of course, is that it’s pricey. For two adults for two nights, it will cost $4,809 USD (about $6,000 CAD). Meanwhile, a two-night stay for two adults with a child will be priced at $5,299 USD (about $6,622 CAD) and the same trip will cost $5,999 USD (about $7,500 CAD) for three adults and a child.
While Disney attractions are known for being on the costlier side, the company is charging an even higher premium for the Galactic Cruiser because of that “immersive” quality. On top of the interiors and crew members all being Star Wars-themed, guests will be able to experience “story moments” that let them personalize their stay.
This makes the trip into a sort of ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ game where you can join the heroic Resistance, villainous First Order or a smuggling ring, among other choices. There will also be opportunities to “take the story further and deeper,” such as through lightsaber training or hopping on a transport to the planet Batu.
The trip also includes admission to Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, which includes the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme park.
The Galactic Starcruiser will launch in spring 2022. You can learn more on the cruise experience here.
Comments