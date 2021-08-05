PREVIOUS
PlayStation spotlights 7 indies coming to its consoles, including Canadian-made A Short Hike

Toronto-based developer Adam Robinson-Yu's acclaimed adventure game is coming to PS4 later this year

A Short Hike

The PlayStation Blog has offered up “reveals, updates, and previews” on seven indie games that are coming to PlayStation consoles.

To start, Toronto-based developer Adam Robinson-Yu is bringing his acclaimed A Short Hike to PS4 later this year. The adventure game debuted on PC in 2019 and made its way to Switch last year.

Another Toronto-made game, the magical crafting adventure Wytchwood (from Alientrap), is coming to PS4 and PS5 this fall.

Meanwhile, here are the other five games that were showcased:

In other PlayStation indie news, developer Ember Labs recently delayed its highly anticipated PS4/PS5 adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits to September.

