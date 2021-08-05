PlayStation spotlights 7 indies coming to its consoles, including Canadian-made A Short Hike

The PlayStation Blog has offered up “reveals, updates, and previews” on seven indie games that are coming to PlayStation consoles.
To start, Toronto-based developer Adam Robinson-Yu is bringing his acclaimed A Short Hike to PS4 later this year. The adventure game debuted on PC in 2019 and made its way to Switch last year.
Another Toronto-made game, the magical crafting adventure Wytchwood (from Alientrap), is coming to PS4 and PS5 this fall.
Meanwhile, here are the other five games that were showcased:
- Axiom Verge 2 (Tom Happ) — developed by a sole developer, this Metroidvania sequel is coming to PS4 and PS5 sometime later this year
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio) — a “reverse-horror” game coming to PS4 sometime later this year
- Hades (Supergiant) — the hit roguelike is hitting PS4 and PS5 on August 13th
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Night School Studio) — the choice-based adventure game sequel is hitting PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2022
- Sol Cresta (Platinum Games) — a sequel to the classic ’80s space shooters Moon Cresta and Sun Cresta, coming to PS4 in 2021
In other PlayStation indie news, developer Ember Labs recently delayed its highly anticipated PS4/PS5 adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits to September.
Image credit: Adam Robinson-Yu
Source: PlayStation
