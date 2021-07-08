Spotify is now available with Rogers’ Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream

Rogers has added Spotify to its Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream platforms, giving customers access to more than 70 million tracks and over 2.6 million podcasts.
With Spotify, Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream users will have access to a large library of music across different genres along with personalized features and playlists curated according to your taste.
To access Spotify on your Ignite platforms, say “Spotify” into your Ignite voice remote. Spotify is a free music streaming app but also offers a subscription program that’ll offer ad-free listening along with on-demand audio. An individual Spotify Premium membership costs $9.99 CAD per month, though there are other membership options too:
- Duo membership: $12.99 CAD per month with two Premium accounts.
- Family membership: $15.99 CAD per month with access to six Premium accounts. You will also get access to Spotify Kids.
- Student membership: $4.99 CAD per month. Only eligible for students who can provide current education proof.
Additionally, with all of the above-mentioned memberships, you’ll get a first-month free trial which can be cancelled before billing.
To learn more about Spotify and its membership options, click here.
Rogers offers its Ignite TV in bundles, that include Ignite internet and an Ignite Wi-Fi hub. The bundles are as follows:
- Ignite Flex 5 offers 38 total channels with five flex channels.
- When paired with a 150Mbps connection, the bundle will cost you $124.99 per month.
- Paired with a 500Mbps connection, the bundle will cost you $134.99 per month.
- Ignite TV + a 1Gbps connection will cost you $144.99 per month.
- Ignite Flex 10 offers 43 total channels with 10 flex channels.
- Paired with 150Mbps internet connection, the bundle will cost you $129.99 per month.
- When paired with a 500Mbps connection, the bundle will cost you $139.99 per month.
- Ignite TV+ a 1Gbps connection will cost you $149.99 per month
- Ignite Flex 20 + Sports offers 61 total channels with 28 flex channels
- Paired with 150Mbps internet connection, the bundle will cost you $149.99 per month.
- When paired with a 500Mbps connection, the bundle will cost you $159.99 per month.
- Ignite TV + a 1Gbps connection will cost you $159.99 per month.
- Ignite Premier offers 121 total channels with 87 flex channels
- Paired with 150Mbps internet connection, the bundle will cost $184.99 per month.
- When paired with a 500Mbps connection, the bundle will cost you $194.99 per month.
- Ignite TV + a 1Gbps connection will cost you $204.99 per month.
- Ignite Starter offers 31 total channels with no Flex channels.
- When paired with a 150Mbps connection, the bundle will cost you $119.99 per month.
- Paired with a 500Mbps connection, the bundle will cost $129.99 per month.
- Ignite TV + a 1Gbps connection will cost you $139.99 per month.
To learn more about Ignite TV and the bundles Rogers is offering, click here.
Image credits: Rogers
Source: Rogers
Comments