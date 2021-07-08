OnePlus says it’s throttling the OnePlus 9 to save battery life

OnePlus has come forward to acknowledge that it’s been throttling the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 in an effort to improve the smartphones’ battery life.
Earlier this week, AnandTech uncovered that OnePlus is throttling popular apps but not throttling benchmarking apps like Geekbench. The popular benchmarking tool even delisted the OnePlus 9 series from its Android phone rankings after conducting its own tests.
It's disappointing to see OnePlus handsets making performance decisions based on application identifiers rather than application behavior. We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation. We've delisted the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from our Android Benchmark chart. https://t.co/G40wmWeg7o
— Geekbench (@geekbench) July 6, 2021
In a statement sent to XDA Developers, OnePlus said it tweaked the behaviour of its phones in response to issues users were experiencing related to poor battery life and heat management. The company says that it’s not throttling the popular apps enough to slow them down, but rather to just match the power the app can access to the amount of power it needs to run smoothly.
While this doesn’t really change my opinion on the OnePlus 9 series, it’s a little disappointing to see the company pull this type of stunt again. OnePlus was also caught manipulating OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 benchmark scores.
In the end, OnePlus 9 phones are still very fast and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset is so quick that this likely doesn’t really make much of a performance difference.
Source: AnandTech, XDA Developers
