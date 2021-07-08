Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs show up in TENAA listing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted in the TENAA the Chinese certification site showcasing the device’s specifications along with four product shots.
The S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inch display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Additionally, it will sport a 32-megapixel main shooter, as well as 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The 32-megapixel main camera is different from Samsung’s other S21 handsets, as the plus variant and the standard offer 12-megapixel primary shooters, and the Ultra features a 108-megapixel sensor.
The selfie camera will offer a 12-megapixel sensor, according to the listing.
The S21 FE will also reportedly feature 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 4K video shooting, SD card support, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a 4,370mAh battery. It’s worth noting that GSMArena says that the device was spotted running 6GB of RAM in previous benchmarks, so RAM might be region-specific.
Further, the S21 FE will sport white and gray colour options, according to the TENAA certification.
Due to chip shortages, GSMArena suggests that the phone would launch in October. Previous leaks indicate that Samsung might push back the launch of the S21 FE due to a lack of Snapdragon 888 chips
Comments