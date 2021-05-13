PREVIOUS|
Apple restocks refurbished M1 Macs, including Pro, Air and mini

The Mac mini is down to $760

May 13, 2021

11:22 AM EDT

Apple has restocked its refurbished product website with tons of new M1-enabled computers.

The Mac mini is the cheapest offering with a version that includes the 8-core CPU and GPU but only 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $759 CAD. This computer is usually $900 CAD.

There are some other Mac minis with M1 chips on the refurbished store and you can browse them here.Â 

If you’re looking for a MacBook the base-level MacBook Air with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU costs $1,099. If you’re looking for an option with an 8-core CPU and GPU it’s going to cost at least $1,369. A discount of $280.

You can check out the rest of the refurbished MacBook Airs here.Â 

The MacBook Pro with an M1 chip starts at $1,439. This is only the 8GB RAM version with 256GB of storage and only 2 thunderbolt ports. There are no refurbs on the store right now with four ports. If you want to check out all the MacBook Pros click here.

Apple has a new batch of refurb Macs and MacBooks with the M1 chip in them if you want a new computer for a little less than full price.

