Apple restocks refurbished M1 Macs, including Pro, Air and mini

Apple has restocked its refurbished product website with tons of new M1-enabled computers.
The Mac mini is the cheapest offering with a version that includes the 8-core CPU and GPU but only 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $759 CAD. This computer is usually $900 CAD.
There are some other Mac minis with M1 chips on the refurbished store and you can browse them here.Â
If you’re looking for a MacBook the base-level MacBook Air with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU costs $1,099. If you’re looking for an option with an 8-core CPU and GPU it’s going to cost at least $1,369. A discount of $280.
You can check out the rest of the refurbished MacBook Airs here.Â
The MacBook Pro with an M1 chip starts at $1,439. This is only the 8GB RAM version with 256GB of storage and only 2 thunderbolt ports. There are no refurbs on the store right now with four ports. If you want to check out all the MacBook Pros click here.
Source: Apple RefurbishedÂ
