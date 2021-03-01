Google Pixel feature drop includes new wallpapers and Recorder features

Google’s latest Pixel feature drop includes a handful of useful new functionality, ranging from additional features in the recorder app, a sleep mode and more.
None of the new features seem particularly innovative, but they’re welcome additions to Google’s operating system nonetheless.
Share recordings
If you use the Google Pixel Recorder app, you’ll be happy to know that it’s now easier to share your audio files.
You can even share the files with anyone now that Google has launched a web app for the service. That said, you can’t record into the web app. It’s only for access to your backups or files people have shared with you.
It also makes it a lot easier to copy the transcribed text on your computer.
New wallpapers
Google is adding a few wallpapers from the Spanish art duo Cachetjack for International Women’s Day. The company’s blog post says that these images focus on the strength and transformation of women.
Smart Compose comes to more apps
Google’s excellent text prediction software is coming to more Android messaging apps.
The blog post doesn’t share what apps the feature is arriving on, but the example shows off Google Chat. You also need to use Gboard to enable it.
Pixel Stand sleep mode
If you have a Pixel Stand beside your bed, your Pixel smartphone will shift into a new bedtime mode to hide notifications when you’re trying to sleep.
This is in addition to the existing ‘Bedtime’ feature built into the default Google Clock app.
Pixel works better for scuba divers
Google announced that the Pixel now works with the Kraken underwater camera housing so you can use the smartphone and all of its advanced camera features deep underwater.
The update is available for the Pixel 3 and newer.
Source: GoogleÂ
