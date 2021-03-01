Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in March 2021

Every month, Sony adds a few new games to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
In March, the following titles will join the PS Now catalogue on March 2nd:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (available until May 31st, 2021)
- inFamous: Second Son
- Superhot
- World War Z (available until September 6th, 2021)
PlayStation Now costs $11.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.
The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
Comments