Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in March 2021

Superheroes and zombies and bullet time, oh my!

Mar 1, 2021

3:21 PM EST

inFamous Second Son

Every month, Sony adds a few new games to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

In March, the following titles will join the PS Now catalogue on March 2nd:

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (available until May 31st, 2021)
  • inFamous: Second Son
  • Superhot
  • World War Z (available until September 6th, 2021)

PlayStation Now costs $11.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.

Comments