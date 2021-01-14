TekSavvy, Ciena partner to deploy new infrastructure through Southwestern Ontario

TekSavvy has signed an agreement with Maryland, U.S.-based Ciena to complete its transport network between Toronto and Windsor.
The service provider says it will deploy Ciena’s optical solutions during the first six months of the year. TekSavvy’s 600km fibre ring includes 18 new points of presence in major markets throughout Southwestern Ontario.
“This agreement will support TekSavvy’s ongoing investments in its LTE and FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) facilities, as well as its deployment of disaggregated wholesale services across the region,” TekSavvy outlined in a press release.
Ciena’s optical solutions will enable TekSavvy’s network to scale for high bandwidth applications using minimal hardware.
“It is crucial that TekSavvy invests in our long-haul routes back to major centers like Toronto and Windsor, as we build out facilities in Southwestern Ontario and transition to a disaggregated wholesale service,” said Charlie Burns, TekSavvy’s chief technology officer, in the press release.
This announcement builds on TekSavvy’s five-year plan to improve access to high-speed broadband services. It notes that it intends to connect more than 60,000 residences and businesses in the region through $250 million in planned broadband infrastructure investments.
Source: TekSavvy
Comments