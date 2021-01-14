Cyberpunk 2077 is 31 percent off on Amazon Canada right now

The console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are currently on sale for 31 percent off on Amazon Canada.
This puts the game to $54.99 CAD, down from its regular $79.99 price tag. The sale is applicable on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 only just released on December 10th, making this discount especially notable. That said, while the game remains Amazon’s #1 best seller in the gaming department, it’s important to keep in mind that the console versions have experienced numerous technical issues since launch.
The game is currently delisted on the PlayStation Store for this reason, as developer CD Projekt Red works to improve the state of the game. Earlier this week, CD Projekt’s co-founder also addressed the controversies surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 and offered an explanation for the game’s disastrous launch. He also promised several more upcoming updates, including one within the next nine days.
All of that is to say that you may still want to wait for further improvements. Additionally, if you’re planning on playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, just keep in mind that Cyberpunk‘s current-gen updates aren’t slated to roll out until the latter half of the year.
Image credit: CD Projekt
Comments