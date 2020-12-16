PREVIOUS|
News

Netflix comes to Amazon Echo devices…. and it’s broken

What do Canadians need to do to watch Netflix on an Echo Show

Dec 16, 2020

8:07 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon has finally brought Netflix to its Echo smart displays, and it seems that the Alexa Skill is broken in Canada.

The Skill appears to have been available for Canadians for a few days judging by its reviews. That said, whenever I try to add it to my Amazon account, either from the Amazon website or the mobile app, it refuses to work.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Netflix to learn why the Skill is broken and if there is any timeline regarding when it might be fixed.

Netflix has been a long time coming to Amazon’s smart displays. For a while, users could access the site via their smart display’s built-in web browser, but that option sucked and they couldn’t utilize Alexa voice controls.

According to Engadget, this Skill works on all Echo Show models, except for the tiny Echo Show Spot.

Source: Amazon

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 25, 2020

5:32 PM EDT

Here’s how to connect Nanoleaf lights to Google Assistant, Alexa or Homekit

Resources

Dec 12, 2020

6:08 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Dec. 7-13]

News

Nov 4, 2020

3:27 PM EST

To celebrate Alexa’s birthday week tons of Amazon Canada hardware is on sale

News

Dec 16, 2020

9:17 AM EST

Netflix rolling out audio-only mode for its Android app

Comments